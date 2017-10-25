All Sections
    Poundworld Recalls Children's Halloween Costumes Over Safety Fears

    Have your kids got one of these?

    25/10/2017 13:28 BST | Updated 11 hours ago

    Poundworld has warned parents that children should stop using their ‘Children’s Hair Raising Masks’ and ‘Children’s Hair Raising Hands’ immediately.

    The bargain store issued a recall of the Gorilla and Werewolf Halloween costumes after discovering a “potential safety issue” with the products.

    Poundworld
    Poundworld's 'Children’s Hair Raising Masks' have been recalled over safety fears.

    Parents who have purchased the items should return them to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store, where they will be issued with a refund or exchange.

    “If you have purchased this product for anyone else then please inform him or her of this recall and they can also return the product as above,” the brand stated.

    “No other Poundworld product is affected by this notice - we apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their co-operation.”

    Poundworld
    Poundworld's 'Children’s Hair Raising Hands' have been recalled over safety fears.

    Parents can read the full recall notice here

