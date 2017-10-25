Poundworld Recalls Children's Halloween Costumes Over Safety Fears

Poundworld has warned parents that children should stop using their ‘Children’s Hair Raising Masks’ and ‘Children’s Hair Raising Hands’ immediately.
The bargain store issued a recall of the Gorilla and Werewolf Halloween costumes after discovering a “potential safety issue” with the products.
Parents who have purchased the items should return them to any Poundworld or Poundworld Plus store, where they will be issued with a refund or exchange.
“If you have purchased this product for anyone else then please inform him or her of this recall and they can also return the product as above,” the brand stated.
“No other Poundworld product is affected by this notice - we apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their co-operation.”
Parents can read the full recall notice here.