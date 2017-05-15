Actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of 68, it has been confirmed.

The ‘Deadwood’ star’s publicist, Karen Samfilippo, told of the sad news on Monday (15 May), stating he “died in his sleep” on Sunday (14 May) morning.

Phillip Faraone via Getty Images Powers Boothe

She told Sky News: “There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from.

Powers’ acting career began decades ago and one of his earliest roles was playing the title character in the TV film ‘Guyana Tragedy: The Story Of Jim Jones’, for which he bagged an Emmy.

He later went on to appear in TV shows including ‘Deadwood’, ‘24’ and ‘Nashville’, while Powers’ film credits include star turns in ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’, and the 1995 political drama ‘Nixon’.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017