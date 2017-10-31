One man and five children aged between four and 11 are believed to have died in a fire which ripped through a farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells, Powys, Dyfed-Powys Police said. The blaze that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday is being treated as “unexplained”. David Cuthbertson, 68, was named locally as the man who lived at the property with his nine children.

PA Wire/PA Images Tributes left close to the scene of the fire.

Three children aged three, 12 and 10 managed to escape and are currently being treated in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and they have been informed of developments. Superintendent Jon Cummins, said in a statement: “Based on current information available to us, we are working on the hypothesis that one adult male and five children, aged between 11 and four years old, are unaccounted for and believed to be deceased within the house. “Due to the severity of damage at the scene we are unable at this stage to identify any of the deceased. “Specialist scientists and fire investigators continue to assess the scene, which is very complex and perilous.”

PA Wire/PA Images Emergency services leaving the scene of the incident.