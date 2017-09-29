A woman’s body found in a lake is believed to be that of a serving officer with Greater Manchester Police, investigators have said.

Cheshire Police were called to Poynton Park at about 3.45am on Friday after reports a body had been found.

Police now believe that the victim is 39-year-old Leanne McKie, a mother of three young children.

A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.