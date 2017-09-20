No parent likes the thought of their child experiencing separation anxiety when they head off to nursery or school on their own.

After one mum explained that she had come up with the idea of a ’hug button’ to comfort her four-year-old son, many other parents have shared similar ways they’ve made their child feel at ease.

The hug button is very simple - it’s a heart drawn on a parent’s hand and a child’s hand that “charges” when they touch and can “send hugs” if pressed.

Here are six alternative ways of using the hug button, as shared by our HuffPost UK Parents community.