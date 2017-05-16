Pregnant women are sharing videos of their baby bumps shrinking and growing as they perform belly pumping exercises - and it’s mesmerising.

The “Belly Pump” is just one of a series of deep core exercises taught to mums-to-be by The Bloom Method fitness program, in Colorado, US.

The move combines diaphragmatic breathing with deep core engagement.

“The Belly Pump follows your breath with an inhale as the belly expands,” the program’s founder Brooke Cates explained on Instagram.

“Exhale as you activate your pelvic floor and TA [Transverse Abdominis, deep core muscle] together.

“Keep the breath slow and controlled throughout the exercise.”