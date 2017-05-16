All Sections
    16/05/2017 12:12 BST

    'Belly Pumping' Videos Show Pregnant Women Using Their Muscles To Make Their Baby Bumps Shrink

    Now you see it...

    Pregnant women are sharing videos of their baby bumps shrinking and growing as they perform belly pumping exercises - and it’s mesmerising.

    The “Belly Pump” is just one of a series of deep core exercises taught to mums-to-be by The Bloom Method fitness program, in Colorado, US.

    The move combines diaphragmatic breathing with deep core engagement.

    “The Belly Pump follows your breath with an inhale as the belly expands,” the program’s founder Brooke Cates explained on Instagram.

    “Exhale as you activate your pelvic floor and TA [Transverse Abdominis, deep core muscle] together.

    “Keep the breath slow and controlled throughout the exercise.”

    Cates, who specialises in pregnancy and post birth exercise, goes into further detail on how to activate your pelvic floor and TA, in a blog post.

    “As you exhale imagine drawing your hipbones in towards one another as if to kiss one another,” she wrote.

    “You can also imagine that your exhale attempts to draw your obliques to the front of your torso, near your belly button. Knitting the bottom of your ribcage together is a super common cue that helps connect to the upper portion of the TA.”

    Cates told Babble that mums-to-be in the videos are activating their transverse abdominal muscles to “hug” their babies,.

    “Don’t worry, the baby is completely safe with this move — the baby simply slides up into the rib cage during the core activation,” she explained.

    She added that she decided to create a fitness program that would empower women throughout their pregnancy and beyond, after meeting many mums who felt that they had to “give up” their bodies in order to become a mother.

    “I thought, ‘Wow, what a negative way to see becoming a mother,’” she said.

    Scroll down to see more incredible belly pumping videos.

    Thanks to @thebloommethod I feel a stronger connection to my core at #34weeks than I did before pregnancy! #bellypump

    A post shared by Becca Weaver (@farmerbecca37) on

    A beautiful reminder that no matter how many babies we carry and/or the belief systems that go along with our pregnancies, you are as strong as you believe you are and that staying connected to your core while pregnant is a beautiful reality. @exercisingbalance was 33 weeks pregnant with twins in this video and it's amazing to see her deep core strength as she grows her two beautiful baby boys. Amy is a Pre & Postnatal yoga teacher (check out her DVD's) and knows all to well how beneficial Belly Pumping and Belly breathing is to an expecting mama. These techniques aren't just exercises they are ways to tap deeper into yourself using your breath & the co-contraction of your deep core muscles. They help you prevent low back pain, reduce stress during pregnancy, push baby (or babies) more efficiently during labor and re establish a deep connection to your core post birth. ALL expecting mamas should be adding these simple yet powerful techniques to their fitness regimen. It's smart, functional training for mamas who want to stay in charge of their bodies! #fitpregnancy #thebloommethod #bodyafterbaby #postpartumfitness #postpartumbody #prenatalfitness #pregnancyfitness #pregnancyexercise #prenatalexercise #prenatalworkout #pregnancycore #healthybaby #fitmom #fitfam #strongmom #pregnantwithtwins #boulder #colorado #bloomfit #bellypump #core #labor #birth #strength

    A post shared by The Bloom Method™ (@thebloommethod) on

