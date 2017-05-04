Beyoncé is clearly enjoying the effect her twin pregnancy is having on her body.
The ‘Formation’ singer shared a photo montage on Instagram, set to the song ‘Brick House’ by The Commodores, which celebrates curvy women with the lyrics: “She’s a brick house. She’s mighty-mighty, just lettin’ it all hang out.
“She’s a brick house. That lady’s stacked and that’s a fact. Ain’t holding nothing back.”
Beyoncé is mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy and is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z later this year.
Ever since her highly-stylised twin pregnancy announcement Queen Bee has been keeping fans updated with how her baby bump is progressing, through shots of her maternity style on Instagram.