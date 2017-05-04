All Sections
    04/05/2017 13:17 BST | Updated 09/05/2017 17:51 BST

    Pregnant Beyoncé Celebrates Her Baby Bump With Photo Montage Set To The Commodores' 'Brick House'

    🎤 'That lady’s stacked and that’s a fact.'

    Nicki Pardo via Getty Images

    Beyoncé is clearly enjoying the effect her twin pregnancy is having on her body.

    The ‘Formation’ singer shared a photo montage on Instagram, set to the song ‘Brick House’ by The Commodores, which celebrates curvy women with the lyrics: “She’s a brick house. She’s mighty-mighty, just lettin’ it all hang out.

    “She’s a brick house. That lady’s stacked and that’s a fact. Ain’t holding nothing back.”

    🤰🏽🏡 😂

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Beyoncé is mum to five-year-old Blue Ivy and is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z later this year.

    Ever since her highly-stylised twin pregnancy announcement Queen Bee has been keeping fans updated with how her baby bump is progressing, through shots of her maternity style on Instagram.

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

