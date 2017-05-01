Beyoncé continued her run of other-worldly maternity style at a gala organised by her mother Tina Knowles.
Ever since her highly-stylised twin pregnancy announcement Queen Bee has kept her twin bump wrapped in dreamworthy outfits and her ruched satin Michael Costello dress and Leticia M Studio flower crown, stole the show at the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday 19 April.
Sharing photos from the event on Instagram on Monday 1 May, Beyoncé praised her mum for organising the charity fundraiser.
“I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event,” she wrote.
“Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts.
“Mum, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world.”
Beyoncé wasn’t the only one to embrace the opportunity to dress as a walking work of art. Kelly Rowland clearly enjoyed wearing her floor-length gown with Jon Buscemi sneakers.
And Solange took delight in the optical illusion created by her dress.