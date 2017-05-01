Beyoncé continued her run of other-worldly maternity style at a gala organised by her mother Tina Knowles.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram on Monday 1 May, Beyoncé praised her mum for organising the charity fundraiser.

“I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event,” she wrote.

“Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts.

“Mum, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world.”