A pregnant woman and her husband have spoken about their decision to carry their terminally ill baby full term, so they could donate her organs.

When Keri Young, from New Orleans, US, was 19 weeks pregnant, she and her husband Royce learned their daughter had anencephaly, a condition where a child is born without parts of their brain.

They were told their baby, who they have named Eva, could live for between a couple of minutes to a couple of days, but she wouldn’t live past that.

The couple’s story touched thousands when they initially shared it and they have now opened up about why their daughter is a “miracle”.

“She’s healthy right now, and I love feeling her kick, and that was surprising,” Keri Young told Good Morning America on Thursday 16 March.

“She’s as perfect as she’s going to be right now. So I don’t want to give that up.”