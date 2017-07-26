Sam Faiers has shared a picture of her “little” baby bump while on holiday with her family.

The 26-year-old former ‘TOWIE’ star, who is expecting her second child with her partner Paul Knightley, posted an Instagram snap of herself in a pink and blue bikini.

This is one of the few bare bump photos Faiers has posted since announcing she was pregnant.

″#bumplife love my little bump,” she wrote on Tuesday 25 July. “Soo much kicking going on recently, keeping mummy up.”