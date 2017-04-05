A pregnant teenager has died after having an epileptic fit while taking a bath. Australian Megan Walsh was taking a bath at a friend’s house in New South Wales when she had a seizure and slumped under the water. After finding the 19-year-old “lifeless” in the tub, her friend dragged her from the water and gave her CPR, 9News reported.

“I open the door and there she is lifeless in my bath tub. Cold, white, unresponsive, not breathing, blue lips, dead weight,” she told the Australian news site. “It was traumatising.” Walsh, who was 14 weeks pregnant, was rushed to hospital, but later went into cardiac arrest and died.

According to the teenager’s sister, Jemma Walsh, the mum-to-be had been taking medication for epilepsy since the age of four, but had been suffering with more frequent seizures since conceiving. She told Nine.com.au that her sister would have “absent seizures” that would last around 20 seconds. “Her whole body would go stiff and she would have this awful stare”, the 22-year-old said.

Walsh would also have grand mal seizures, Jemma continued, where she would shake violently while her eyes rolled back into her head. Jemma and her partner have now vowed to give their baby the name Walsh had chosen for her own son or daughter. “She was so excited. It was ridiculous. She was only 14 weeks when she passed but she had ideas for baby names.”

