Pregnant Woman Leaves Note On Poo Bag For Other Mums To Find In Their Time Of Need

There are so many undignified parts to pregnancy, not least the countless bodily fluid samples you’re required to provide to doctors and nurses.
So one mother-to-be decided to make the experience more positive by helping out another pregnant lady in their time of need.
When asked to provide a stool sample (in a paper bag, which we are slightly confused about...) at the maternity hospital, Reddit user ‘vivilessthanthree’ decided to get a little creative.
So she took one of the extra sample bags that were in the bathroom and drew a picture of a whale in a top hat and cane, smoking a cigar.
Then added the words: “In case no one has told you today, you’re awesome and you’re doing great.”
Before putting it back in the holder for the next woman to come and find.
The mother-to-be explained that she is going to start doing this small act of kindness every time she visits the hospital, in order to “add a touch of brightness” to someone else’s day.
Commenters loved the idea, 2pupsandababy said: “Seriously that would totally make my day.”
And OhMyMackerel said: “I want to be the next one.”
In the UK, stool samples are collected in a clean, dry, screw-top container, according to the NHS, which are normally plastic.
Your doctor or another member of staff at the hospital will give you a container to use, although you can use anything you like as long as it can be sealed.