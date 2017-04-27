A pregnant woman has shared her shock after a colleague commented that it would be “unprofessional” for her to attend a work event because she was expecting.

Mumsnet user Crapuccino, who is 25 weeks pregnant but “already looks ready to drop”, was having “general chit chat” with her colleague at work.

She explained that she had been invited to an “extremely prestigious” work event and was really nervous.

The exchange went: “Colleague: ‘Erm, you’re going to go?”, Me: ‘Sure, why?’

“Colleague: ‘Well you’re pregnant. Won’t it look a bit unprofessional?’”

The pregnant woman said she then “scarpered, wondering WTF just happened”.

“Anyone else had any really weird comments whilst pregnant?” she asked.