Pregnant women are being rewarded with up to £260 shopping vouchers if they successfully quit smoking in a pilot scheme.

Mums-to-be in Stoke-on-Trent are trialling the initiative that challenges them to stay off cigarettes during their pregnancy and 12 weeks after birth.

Stoke-on-Trent city council will assess the trial’s success in spring 2017 to decide whether or not it will continue.

The Love2Shop vouchers - which can be redeemed in stores including Argos, Debenhams, New Look and TK Maxx - are paid in installments to mark every two weeks the person goes smoke-free.

“Studies on Voucher Based Reinforcement Therapy (VBRT) provide compelling evidence that positive reinforcement with retail vouchers creates positive changes in behaviour, and we are keen to see if this approach can improve infant health in Stoke-on-Trent,” said councillor Ann James, Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s cabinet member for health and social care.