Rates of survival among premature babies have increased during the past two decades, but they remain at “high risk” of developmental delay, a study has revealed.

Parents of premature babies should ensure they have a follow-up appointment with a paediatrician when their child is two, as this is a valuable opportunity to identify delays early on, said premature baby charity, Bliss.

“Latest figures from the National Neonatal Audit Programme (NNAP) show that only 60% of eligible children have a recorded follow-up consultation,” Caroline Lee-Davey, chief executive of Bliss told HuffPost UK.

“It is therefore vital that neonatal units ensure all babies in this group get this important follow-up appointment, and that parents of these babies are told they are entitled to this.”