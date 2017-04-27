Any parent will tell you that bringing a baby into the world will be one of the most emotional and overwhelming experiences of your life.

But for parents whose babies come into the world a lot earlier than expected, those first few months of their lives are so very different and even more overwhelming.

“What people never know until they see a premature baby is quite how small they are,” Caroline Davey, CEO of Bliss, a premature baby charity, told HuffPost UK.

We visited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Princess Anne hospital in Southampton to see what these families were going through.

The visit to the NICU coincided with the launch of Pampers new preemie nappy range, designed specifically to meet the needs of premature babies.

