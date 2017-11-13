A moving video capturing parents’ heartbreaking experiences of their time in neonatal care has been released by a national baby charity ahead of World Prematurity Day 2017.

Bliss, the UK’s leading premature and sick baby charity, showed parents speaking openly about the emotions they went through after their babies arrived early.

The charity is encouraging parents to share their experiences of prematurity using the hashtag #PrematurityIs, to show other parents that they are not alone.

Marcella de Leon gave birth to her son, Leonardis, at 27 weeks. He weighed just 2lb 9oz and they spent nine weeks on the neonatal unit.

“No one prepares you for the feeling of being pregnant to not being pregnant and not being able to hold your baby in your arms,” she said. “For me that was the most difficult thing I’ve ever experienced.”