President Trump’s proposed budget contains two clear winners but numerous losers - many of them the very people he repeatedly said he was going to help.
Military spending would get the biggest boost whilst environmental programs, medical research, Amtrak and an array of international and cultural programs - from Africa to Appalachia - would take big hits.
The much-vaunted border wall would receive an immediate $1.4 billion (£1.3 billion) infusion in the ongoing fiscal year, with another $2.6 billion (£2.11 billion) planned for 2018.
During the election campaign Trump claimed as President he would “drain the swamp” of the political elite and fight for “forgotten Americans”, those poorer, white voters from rural areas who turned out in droves to elect him.
Since his inauguration Trump has instead brought numerous billionaire banking and oil executives into his inner circle as well as personal friends and financial donors.
And his proposed budget slashes and even eliminates completely a range of government programs designed to help the most vulnerable.
[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]
The budget proposal released on Thursday is a White House wish list; it’ll be up to Congress to decide where money goes, reports the Associated Press.
Trump said: “A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its number one priority - because without safety, there can be no prosperity.”
The logic of the proposed budget was brilliantly summed up in this cartoon.