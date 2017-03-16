President Trump’s proposed budget contains two clear winners but numerous losers - many of them the very people he repeatedly said he was going to help.

Military spending would get the biggest boost whilst environmental programs, medical research, Amtrak and an array of international and cultural programs - from Africa to Appalachia - would take big hits.

The much-vaunted border wall would receive an immediate $1.4 billion (£1.3 billion) infusion in the ongoing fiscal year, with another $2.6 billion (£2.11 billion) planned for 2018.

During the election campaign Trump claimed as President he would “drain the swamp” of the political elite and fight for “forgotten Americans”, those poorer, white voters from rural areas who turned out in droves to elect him.