President Donald J. Trump is not short of contradictory statements and one fashion brand is capitalising on that fact.
A website called President Flip Flops is selling slides with some damning Twitter evidence of Trump’s... flip-flopping.
The best part, aside from the tweets imprinted on the front of the slide, is the slogan: “Going back on your word, one step at a time.” Ouch.
So far, the website has a ‘Syria,’ ‘sources’ and ‘electoral college’ edition - each highlighting a time when Trump made a bold statement, only to then go back on his word.
For this level of entertaining fashion-shade, the slides are a steal at $29.99 (£22.44).