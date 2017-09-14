All Sections
    14/09/2017 15:08 BST

    President Flip Flops Allow You To Wear Some Of Trump's Greatest Contradictions On Your Feet

    Not enough 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

    President Donald J. Trump is not short of contradictory statements and one fashion brand is capitalising on that fact. 

    A website called President Flip Flops is selling slides with some damning Twitter evidence of Trump’s... flip-flopping.

    The best part, aside from the tweets imprinted on the  front of the slide, is the slogan: “Going back on your word, one step at a time.” Ouch.

    So far, the website has a ‘Syria,’ ‘sources’ and ‘electoral college’ edition - each highlighting a time when Trump made a bold statement, only to then go back on his word. 

    For this level of entertaining fashion-shade, the slides are a steal at $29.99 (£22.44).

    Prezflipflops
    Prezflipflops
    Prezflipflops
    Prezflipflops

