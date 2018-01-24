The Presidents Club, the charitable trust that hosted a men-only charity gala where women hostesses were allegedly sexually harassed, is to close down.

“The Trustees have decided that the Presidents Club will not host any further fundraising events,” a spokesman told Bloomberg News.

“Remaining funds will be distributed in an efficient manner to children’s charities and it will then be closed.”

At the event, two undercover Financial Times reporters posed as hostesses spent six hours at the “most un-PC event of the year” at the Dorchester Hotel last week.

Female staff were instructed to wear skimpy black outfits and matching underwear, the paper reports.

The paper reports that at an after-party, many of the female workers - some of them students - were “groped, sexually harassed and propositioned”, while among the prizes up for grabs at the evening’s fundraising auction were an evening at a Soho strip club and a course of plastic surgery to “add spice to your wife” for the lucky winner.