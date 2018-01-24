The co-chair of the disgraced Presidents Club was a donor to Michael Gove’s leadership campaign - and gave more than £65,000 to the Tory party as a whole.

David Meller, who was on Wednesday forced to quit as a non-executive director of the Department for Education’s board, gave £3,250 to the former Education Secretary’s failed bid to replace David Cameron in 2016.

Meller was lined up to be finance chief for Gove’s ill-fated leadership campaign, which ended with him pulling out of the race after failing to attract enough Tory MPs.

In yet further indications of his close links to the Government, it emerged he was given a CBE in the 2018 New Year’s honours list and that the Department of Education sent out a press release in 2013 explicitly listing his post at the Presidents Club.

Meller is also said to have hosted a dinner at his Mayfair home last October, in a bid to broker an “ideas summit” between Theresa May’s former and current No.10 team and David Cameron’s and George Osborne’s former allies. Two ministers were said to have attended.

Electoral Commission figures reveal that Meller has given a total of £65,498 to the Conservatives since 2012, with £20,000 alone during the 2015 general election.

His cash payments have helped the party in key Labour-Tory battleground seats such as Harlow, Stevenage and Watford.

He also gave £3,500 to the South West Norfolk Tory association - a seat held by Cabinet Minister Liz Truss - in 2015 and 2017.

Meller’s cash amounted to nearly £58,000 to the Tories, but a further £7,500 to Gove and former minister Rob Halfon as individuals.

The revelations of his closeness to the Tories add to pressure on Theresa May following the Financial Times’ exposure of alleged sexual harassment and assault at the Presidents Club fundraising dinner last week.