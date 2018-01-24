Hostesses at the controversial men-only dinner held by the Presidents Club were considered “play things” for men to “gawp at” and touch, a waitress has said.

The woman, aged in her 20s, claimed some of the women who then went to an after-party were treated by a number of men there as if they were sex workers.

Speaking anonymously to ITV News, she described how she had been made to feel very uncomfortable during the evening and was shocked by the behaviour of some of those in attendance.

She told the broadcaster: “I realised quite soon it was an odd job. It wasn’t a usual job. And the way the men behaved made me feel incredibly uncomfortable.”