For Fundraisers, The Presidents Club Is An Extreme Example Of Appalling Behaviour - But Far From A One-Off

This week’s press coverage of the Presidents Club has cast light into yet another dark corner of society. The initial story in Tuesday’s Financial Times shocked. The stories that continue to emerge appal.

The catalogue of awful behaviour is an extreme example but not a one-off. Anyone who has attended or worked at a charity ball will recognise much of it. Many women working in fundraising will have followed the revelations and thought ‘me too.’ As one female fundraiser put it to me: “Lots of people seem to be shocked that this sort of behaviour happens at charity events. [But] it’s rare to go an entire event without hearing ‘how much for a strip?’ while selling raffle tickets.”

Like many of the stories we have heard in recent months, this is about rich and influential men and the power they wield. Over the past decade, government cuts have hit charities, dramatically slowing growth and increasing the need to look elsewhere for funding. Major donors can smell their desperation. In some cases, their gift could be the difference between a charity being able to fund vital services or having to fold. The money is held, tantalisingly out of reach, like food before a starving person. Life or death. What would you do for it?

Those wealthy individuals and organisations with the ability to give significant sums relish this dynamic. They greedily lap up the solicitations of fundraisers labouring under ever-more-demanding donation targets. Charity balls, with partners left at home, are an opportunity for some men to behave appallingly, safe in the knowledge no-one will dare say anything. The young, usually female, staff who serve their tables have simple instructions: keep guests happy, drinks flowing, and wallets open. Their bosses tell them to go the extra mile, do whatever it takes to get that donation. The implications are clear.