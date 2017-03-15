Preston Student Imprisoned And Assaulted By Six Men In 'Sickening And Abhorrent' Attack

A teenage student was imprisoned and assaulted in a “sickening and abhorrent” attack in Preston.
The 19-year-old man was punched, forced to strip naked and assaulted by six men after he was lured into a flat across from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) on March 2, police said in an appeal made on Tuesday.
According to police, the victim walked from the campus library to Sanctuary Halls on Moor Lane at 10.15pm to visit a friend.
But once he entered the property, the UCLan student was met by four men, who dragged him into a flat.
Two more men then arrived, attacking the victim and demanding cash, police said.
The teenager, who has been left “very shaken”, suffered injuries to his nose and face during the incident.
Lancashire Constabulary are now looking to identify four men captured on CCTV in connection with the attack.
It is thought they may be from the Greater Manchester area, possibly Rochdale.
Detective constable Richard Clancy said: “This was a sickening and abhorrent attack where the victim was lured to an address in Preston before being assaulted and threatened.
“The incident has left the 19-year-old very shaken and it is crucial we find those responsible.
“If you recognise any of the individuals involved, please contact police immediately.”
A spokesperson from the University of Central Lancashire said: “This was a terrifying, and thankfully rare, attack and we are doing all we can to support our student through the University’s welfare and counselling services.”