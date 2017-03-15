Preston Student Imprisoned And Assaulted By Six Men In 'Sickening And Abhorrent' Attack

A teenage student was imprisoned and assaulted in a “sickening and abhorrent” attack in Preston. The 19-year-old man was punched, forced to strip naked and assaulted by six men after he was lured into a flat across from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) on March 2, police said in an appeal made on Tuesday. According to police, the victim walked from the campus library to Sanctuary Halls on Moor Lane at 10.15pm to visit a friend.

Lancashire Constabulary Police are searching for four men after a student was imprisoned and assaulted in Preston

But once he entered the property, the UCLan student was met by four men, who dragged him into a flat. Two more men then arrived, attacking the victim and demanding cash, police said. The teenager, who has been left “very shaken”, suffered injuries to his nose and face during the incident. Lancashire Constabulary are now looking to identify four men captured on CCTV in connection with the attack.

Google Earth The attack took place in Sanctuary Halls on Moor Lane in Preston