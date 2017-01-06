Pret A Manger Launches New Vegan Dishes To Help Customers With ‘Veganuary’

If you’re ditching products derived from animals for ‘Veganuary’, head down to Pret A Manger.

The chain has launched a new menu packed with vegan goodies to help customers stick to their New Year’s resolution.

The latest treats include two vegan-friendly veggie pots, three vegan breakfasts and four new vegan soups and broths.

Pret has also introduced several new vegetarian dishes, for customers looking to cut out meat in 2017, but not go completely vegan.

Pret A Manger The new veggie pots.

Pret’s new vegan snacks include the Rainbow Veggie Pot - which combines shumous, chantenay carrots, radishes and mustard cress - and the Asian Greens Veggie Pot - which is made from avocado, peas, edamame and coriander with an Asian-inspired dressing and a sprinkling of mixed sesame seeds.

Both pots come in at under £3, at £2.25 and £2.49 respectively.

In addition, the chain has added to its dairy-free and gluten-free soups and broths with a range of vegan-friendly options all under 250 calories.

Flavours include Spiced Corn and Quinoa, Greens and Grains and Cauliflower and Chickpea Dhal.

From 24th January, Pret’s miso soup recipe will also become vegan and customers will be able to make it spicy by adding fresh ginger or a shake of chilli flakes.

Early risers can also grab a vegan breakfast on the way to work, with the star of the menu being a vegan porridge made from gluten-free oats and red quinoa with coconut milk.

The new menu follows an ongoing commitment by Pret to up its vegan and vegetarian offerings.

In September they announced their Soho veggie pop-up branch would be left as a permanent fixture following the popularity of the temporary shop.

Then at Christmas, the chain’s menu featured its first ever vegan baguette.

With the number of vegans soaring to more than half a million in Britain, it seems Pret may be on to something.

All products mentioned are launching now availab except the Brilliant Broths, which are launching on 24 January.

