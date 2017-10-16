Pret A Manger has installed taps in some of its branches, encouraging customers to refill reusable bottles in a bid to reduce plastic waste.

The taps dispense filtered water for free and have been installed on a trial basis in the three Veggie Pret branches in London, where reusable glass bottles are also available to buy.

For now, the stores are still selling beverages in plastic bottles, but the trial aims to establish whether providing refill options would encourage the public to rethink its consumption of plastic.

Pret plans to expand the initiative to Manchester branches later this month to help reduce the “devastating impact” plastic waste has on the environment.