The price of sending a young child to nursery part-time is now £122 a week, according to a new report which says the cost of childcare is soaring.

It also shows that prices vary across the country, and warns that only half of local authorities in England and Wales have enough childcare available for parents working full-time.

Overall, the Family and Childcare Trust’s 18th annual childcare survey found that sending a child in Britain aged under two to nursery part-time, for 25 hours a week, now costs £122 – up 7% on last year.

For a child aged two to attend for 25 hours, the cost is £119 a week, up 6%.

Working parents in England are entitled to 30 free hours childcare a week for three and four-year-olds. If they need 20 extra hours on top of this, the average weekly price would be £94, the study says.

Cost of sending child aged under two to nursery for 25 hours a week: Britain - £122.46 England - £124.73 Wales - £116.18 Scotland - £109.68

It notes that the survey does not give reasons for price increases, and these are likely to be different for different nurseries and childminders and different parts of the country.

The study does note that although the cost of childcare for children aged under three has risen above inflation, some mums and dads will be paying less than last year as they can now use tax free childcare, launched last April.

Tax free childcare covers up to 20% of costs, the study says, calculating that this would take the price paid by parents with a child aged under two who needs 25 hours a week down from £6,344 a year to £5,075.

Other parents may get support, depending on circumstances, through the benefits system or other schemes.

The survey, based on information provided by local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland, calculates that average weekly nursery costs for a child aged under two in England alone are £124.73, in Wales it is £116.18 and in Scotland £109.68.