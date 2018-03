Is there anything better than covering your face in rainbow coloured glitter? We think not.

But sadly our boss doesn’t always agree, so we have to save the glitz for special occasions. And now is the best time for rocking multicoloured eyeshadows, blushers, hair dyes and armpits - Pride 2017.

Rainbows have been synonymous with the LGBT movement since the flag was devised by Gilbert Baker in 1978, and now you can show your support by rocking one of these 20 rainbow hair and beauty looks.