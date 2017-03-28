All Sections
    28/03/2017 16:39 BST

    Primark's Beach 2017 Collection Has Got Us Dreaming Of Summertime

    Just pass us a 🍹

    Primark’s latest beachwear collection for 2017 is giving us all the summer lovin’ vibes.  

    The vacay-ready line consists of swimsuits, bikinis, kaftans and accessories, all at affordable prices. 

    From statement sunnies and delicate crochet shorts to vibrantly printed swimsuits, we’re already planning our holiday wardrobe. 

    Primark

     The range is available now across UK stores and online. 

    Primark

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces: 

    • Metallic Fashion Plunge Swimsuit
      Primark
      £8, Primark
    • Crochet Shorts
      Primark
      £5, Primark
    • Floral Crochet Top
      Primark
      £10, Primark
    • Burnout Kaftan
      Primark
       £5, Primark
    • Green Palm Tree XL Tote
      Primark
      £7, Primark
    • Sunglasses
      Primark
      £3, Primark
    • Slogan Swimsuit
      Primark
      £4, Primark
    • Silver Metallic Visor
      Primark
      £2, Primark
    • Pineapple Print Bag
      Primark
      £7, Primark
    • Slogan Swimsuit
      Primark
      £4, Primark. 
    • Tape Bardot
      Primark
      £10, Primark

