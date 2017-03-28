Primark's Beach 2017 Collection Has Got Us Dreaming Of Summertime

Primark’s latest beachwear collection for 2017 is giving us all the summer lovin’ vibes.
The vacay-ready line consists of swimsuits, bikinis, kaftans and accessories, all at affordable prices.
From statement sunnies and delicate crochet shorts to vibrantly printed swimsuits, we’re already planning our holiday wardrobe.
The range is available now across UK stores and online.
Here are a few of our favourite pieces:
Metallic Fashion Plunge SwimsuitPrimark
Crochet ShortsPrimark
Floral Crochet TopPrimark
Burnout KaftanPrimark
Green Palm Tree XL TotePrimark
SunglassesPrimark
Slogan SwimsuitPrimark
Silver Metallic VisorPrimark
Pineapple Print BagPrimark
Slogan SwimsuitPrimark
Tape BardotPrimark