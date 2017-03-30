This Dreamy £15 Primark Dress Is Predicted To Be A Bestseller

Nothing says spring has sprung more than gingham.

Which is why Primark’s latest offering has already caught the attention of fashion-lovers everywhere.

Maybe it’s the subtle flute sleeves or flattering fit, but the blue and white gingham dress is only £15, and according to Look, it’s already amassed a waiting list (although the retailer couldn’t confirm this).

The patterned fabric was heavily featured on the runway by an array of brands during the spring/summer 2017 collections - so we see a trend coming.