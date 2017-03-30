All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    30/03/2017 11:53 BST

    This Dreamy £15 Primark Dress Is Predicted To Be A Bestseller

    Okay, ladies - let’s get in a fashion formation 😍

    Nothing says spring has sprung more than gingham. 

    Which is why Primark’s latest offering has already caught the attention of fashion-lovers everywhere. 

    Maybe it’s the subtle flute sleeves or flattering fit, but the blue and white gingham dress is only £15, and according to Look, it’s already amassed a waiting list (although the retailer couldn’t confirm this). 

    The patterned fabric was heavily featured on the runway by an array of brands during the spring/summer 2017 collections - so we see a trend coming. 

    Primark

    The dress will be available across UK stores and online next week. 

    Okay, ladies - let’s get in a fashion formation. 

    Primark

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:women's fashionArts and EntertainmentprimarktrendsWomen's ClothingSpring

    Conversations