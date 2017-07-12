A former Primark employee has written a tell-all account of the insider secrets he learned during his time working at the fashion shop.

George Allen, who is now a reporter at the Derby Telegraph, previously worked at the Primark branch in Derby’s Cornmarket, where he experienced some rather revolting customer behaviour.

“Urine and faeces on the shop floor is pretty common,” he wrote.

″There are even different cryptic announcements via the speakers (‘cleaner to menswear, code two’) so cleaning staff know to expect a bodily fluid when they arrive at the mess.”