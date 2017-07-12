A former Primark employee has written a tell-all account of the insider secrets he learned during his time working at the fashion shop.
George Allen, who is now a reporter at the Derby Telegraph, previously worked at the Primark branch in Derby’s Cornmarket, where he experienced some rather revolting customer behaviour.
“Urine and faeces on the shop floor is pretty common,” he wrote.
″There are even different cryptic announcements via the speakers (‘cleaner to menswear, code two’) so cleaning staff know to expect a bodily fluid when they arrive at the mess.”
Allen also revealed that the store has a “Book of Faces” behind the customer services desk, which is “full of CCTV close-ups of the faces of customers who have nicked, conned or otherwise behaved badly in the store.”
However, it’s not all bad news as he concludes that “the staff in Primark are the best I have ever worked with.
“If you’re looking for a job, and you can stomach everything here, Primark’s a good bet.”
Speaking to HuffPost UK Allen said he has seen current and ex-Primark employees tagging each other on the story all over Facebook.
“It’s been really heartwarming to see,” he said.
“A few people thought I was having a moan, but I think most people could see I really liked my time there and wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“Though less crap on the floor would have been nice.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Primark for comment and will update this article on their response.
Read Allen’s full account here.