Primark has urgently recalled a kids’ pair of leggings because they do not meet the retailer’s usual standards of safety.

The grey leggings with cat faces on the legs, item number 86503, were on sale in UK stories from 8 November 2016 until 22 February 2017.

The store explained they had found a potential issue with the security of the bow detail

“The bow may become detached and present a potential choking hazard,” the retailer wrote on its website.