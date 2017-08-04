Primark has been the gift that keeps on giving for Disney fans throughout 2017.
From their Chip mug coin purse to their ‘Beauty And The Beast’ pyjama range, the high street retailer has kept the treats coming and they’ve now added a Mickey Mouse backpack.
Featuring the cartoon character’s instantly recognisable ears - along with two keyrings - the entire backpack is covered in a cool silver glitter.
The high street retailer revealed the item on Instagram on Thursday 3 August, and Disney fans love it.
“Oh my God, I need this for next week,” one user posted.
“This is cute,” another wrote.
“Love it,” another posted.
Priced at £12, the backpack is available to buy from UK stores now.