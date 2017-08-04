All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/08/2017 13:53 BST

    Primark Summer 2017: This Mickey Mouse Glittery Backpack Is A Dream Come True For Disney Fans

    So sparkly, so magical ✨

    Primark has been the gift that keeps on giving for Disney fans throughout 2017.

    From their Chip mug coin purse to their ‘Beauty And The Beast’ pyjama range, the high street retailer has kept the treats coming and they’ve now added a Mickey Mouse backpack. 

    Featuring the cartoon character’s instantly recognisable ears - along with two keyrings - the entire backpack is covered in a cool silver glitter. 

    A post shared by Primark (@primark) on

    The high street retailer revealed the item on Instagram on Thursday 3 August, and Disney fans love it.

    “Oh my God, I need this for next week,” one user posted. 

    “This is cute,” another wrote. 

    “Love it,” another posted. 

    Priced at £12, the backpack is available to buy from UK stores now. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashiondisneyprimark

    Conversations