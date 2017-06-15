All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    15/06/2017 14:31 BST

    Primark Summer 2017: The New Lingerie Range Is Making Us Swoon, And Everything Is Less Than £10

    From white lace to floral embroidery... 🌸

    Primark has been the gift that’s kept on giving throughout 2017.

    From Disney-inspired collections to a dreamy bridal range, the high street retailer has kept the treats coming and they’ve now released a new lingerie range in time for summer.

    Featuring beautiful white lace, floral embroidery and multiple straps, the new pieces are the perfect addition to your holiday wardrobe. 

    With everything priced under £10, the range is available across stores and online in June. 

    A post shared by Primark (@primark) on

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces to shop:

     

     

    • White Set
      Primark
      £5, from Primark
    • Brief
      Primark
      £3, from Primark
    • Bra
      Primark
      £10, from Primark
    • Brief
      Primark
      £4, from Primark
    • Bralette
      Primark
      £8, from Primark
    • Light Pink Embroidery Set
      Primark
      £7, from Primark
    • Floral Brief
      Primark
      £4, from Primark
    • Floral Bra
      Primark
      £8, from Primark

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionshoppinglingerieprimark

    Conversations