Brides-to-be on a budget rejoice.
Primark have launched a wedding collection - consisting of homeware, lingerie and nightwear - and it’s beyond dreamy.
The high street retailer, who launched their homeware bridal range last month, has now added bridal leisurewear to the line.
From blush camisoles and white lace bralettes to floral satin robes, the range perfectly caters to any bridal party.
Available to buy in stores across the UK now, the collection is priced from £1.50 to £12.
Here are a few of our favourite pieces from the collection:
-
BriefsPrimark
-
BralettePrimark
-
Printed Floral Satin RobePrimark
-
Pink Floral Print ShortPrimark
-
Pink Floral Print Short CamiPrimark
-
Blush CamiPrimark
-
Blue Satin ShortPrimark
-
Blue Satin CamiPrimark
-
BottomPrimark
-
BralettePrimark
-
White Butterfly Crochet CamiPrimark
-
Team Bride PJ Setprimark
-
Bride-To-Be Cami And Short SetPrimark
-
Team Bride Night TeePrimark