Brides-to-be on a budget rejoice.

Primark have launched a wedding collection - consisting of homeware, lingerie and nightwear - and it’s beyond dreamy.

The high street retailer, who launched their homeware bridal range last month, has now added bridal leisurewear to the line.

From blush camisoles and white lace bralettes to floral satin robes, the range perfectly caters to any bridal party.