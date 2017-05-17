All Sections
    17/05/2017 16:18 BST

    Primark Wedding Lingerie And Nightwear Collection: Everything Is Under £12 And Beyond Dreamy

    Finally! 🙌 👰

    Brides-to-be on a budget rejoice.

    Primark have launched a wedding collection - consisting of homeware, lingerie and nightwear - and it’s beyond dreamy. 

    The high street retailer, who launched their homeware bridal range last month, has now added bridal leisurewear to the line. 

    From blush camisoles and white lace bralettes to floral satin robes, the range perfectly caters to any bridal party. 

    Primark

    Available to buy in stores across the UK now, the collection is priced from £1.50 to £12. 

    Here are a few of our favourite pieces from the collection: 

    • Briefs
      Primark
      £3
    • Bralette
      Primark
      £8
    • Printed Floral Satin Robe
      Primark
      £12
    • Pink Floral Print Short
      Primark
      £4.50
    • Pink Floral Print Short Cami
      Primark
      £4.50
    • Blush Cami
      Primark
      £5
    • Blue Satin Short
      Primark
      £4.50 
    • Blue Satin Cami
      Primark
      £4.50 
    • Bottom
      Primark
      £4
    • Bralette
      Primark
      £10
    • White Butterfly Crochet Cami
      Primark
      £6
    • Team Bride PJ Set
      primark
      £10
    • Bride-To-Be Cami And Short Set
      Primark
      £4.50
    • Team Bride Night Tee
      Primark
      £4

     

     

     

     

     

