Primark has released its Winter 17 look-book and we couldn’t help but notice something very familiar about one of the products.

The beautiful pair of glittering gold stilettos, with Minnie Mouse ears at the back, is sure to be a firm favourite with bargain fans as a similar style retailing for much more than Primark’s £14 caused a sensation on social media earlier this year.

The shoes’ popularity is practically guaranteed thanks to the initial success of a similar pair by Oscar Tiye, which came out this time last year.

The designer shoes retail at a sizzling £425.37.

While some have a penchant for an ‘original,’ others will no doubt appreciate the difference in price point and will thus relish the opportunity to wear the trend.

