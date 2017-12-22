Primary School Applications 2018: Everything You Need To Know (Including The Deadline)

Parents whose children will start primary school in September 2018 have until 15 January 2018 to apply for a place.

You will need to fill out an application - either on the Government’s website or by requesting a paper form from your local council - so it’s best to get started before the deadline to ensure you have enough time to fill it all out.

Once the application has been submitted online, an automated email acknowledgement will be sent to you to confirm it has been received.

How many schools can I apply for my child?

Parents should apply for three schools for each child, one has to be the catchment school in your area. You can mark which school is preferred.

If you have two schools nearby, you can find out online which one is your catchment school, but you’re advised to contact the schools directly to ask.