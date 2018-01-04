A primary school accidentally made a NSFW autocorrect error when sending out a reminder to parents about bringing in wet weather gear.

Staff at LadyWood Primary School in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, wanted to remind mums and dads to get kids to bring wellies and waterproofs for outdoor learning that week.

But as we all know, autocorrect can make the most innocent words seem crude.

“Don’t forget your willies and waterproofs and to wrap up warm,” the text message read. “We are outdoor learning this week.”