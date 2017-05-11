Donald Trump has claimed he invented a term that has been around since the 19th century.
In an interview with The Economist the President laid claim to the phrase “prime the pump”.
What’s more, Trump also claimed to have come up with the term “a couple of days ago” despite being on record saying it at least three times over the last six months.
Then, as if that wasn’t enough, the President of the United States asked Economist journalists if they had ever heard the phrase used in an economic context before which roughly equates to asking Joey Essex if he’s ever heard the word “reem”.
The transcript of the exchange, worth quoting in full, is as follows:
Luckily the Merriam-Webster Dictionary was on hand to clarify matters.
Thanks for that.