Prince Charles has written a Ladybird book on climate change

The Prince of Wales, who has spoken out about man-made climate change on many occasions, has taken on the challenges and possible solutions in the book aimed at adults, according to reports.

He wrote the book with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist.

Juniper told the Mail on Sunday: “His Royal Highness, Emily and I had to work very hard to make sure that each word did its job, while at the same time working with the pictures to deliver the points we needed to make.