Prince’s Sister Drops Bombshell About The Singer’s Colour Preferences

When you think of Prince and you probably think of the colour purple, what with him having a massive hit with ‘Purple Rain’, most of his wardrobe being purple and also having a shade of it named after him.

Well - and we hope you’re sitting down for this one - the late singer’s sister has revealed a shocking fact about the star... Purple was not his favourite colour.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Prince was synonymous with the colour purple

What’s even worse than that is the revelation he actually loved orange the most.

‘Orange Rain’ just doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, does it?

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson made the shocking admission during an interview with the Evening Standard, ahead of the opening of an exhibition featuring many of his personal belongings.

“The stand out piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” she said.

“It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange.”

Well colour us shocked.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Prince, wearing his favourite colour

Just earlier this month, the Pantone Color Institute announced a new shade of purple in honor of Prince, who died in April 2016.

The new shade was named Love Symbol #2, after his logo and custom-made Yamaha purple piano.

The vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement: “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

May want to think about mixing up a shade of orange now, mate.

