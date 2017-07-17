All Sections
    17/07/2017 13:44 BST | Updated 17/07/2017 13:49 BST

    Prince George And Princess Charlotte Arrive In Poland With Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge On Royal Tour

    They were welcomed by President Duda and the First Lady.

    Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived in Poland as part of the royal tour with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today [Monday 17 July].

    The family were pictured arriving in the plane and the two children’s adorable faces were caught peeping out the window.  

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Princess Charlotte even gave a royal wave as she was carried by her mum, minutes after they landed in Poland.

    Kensington Palace tweeted a video of the family’s arrival on their Twitter account. 

    Princess Charlotte wore a floral red dress with red ballet shoes.

    Her older brother Prince George wore a red and blue checked shirt with navy blue shorts.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The children looked adorable as they were welcomed during the royal visit.

    Here are a few of our favourite photos.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    We love Prince George’s face in this one.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The royal family were welcomed by President Duda and the First Lady at the Presidential Palace in Poland.

