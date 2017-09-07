A four-year-old boy has made headlines for attending his first day at school.

The boy, known as George Alexander Louis, was pictured walking to the doors of Thomas’ prep school in Battersea with his father.

A woman, presumably a teacher, met the child and appeared to accept that he could enter the building, which charges nearly £18,000 a year.

POOL New / Reuters One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind

The achievement was met with rapture on Twitter.

Lovely to see Prince George breaking new ground and becoming the 1st EVER child to go to school #RoyalBaby — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 7, 2017

Crazy the amount of coverage Prince George is getting from the media over his 1st day at school



Is he the first kid to start school then? — Paul (@IceWithNoLemon) September 7, 2017

Breaking News: Prince George has arrived for his first day of school. I am shocked. A child is attending school. Wow 'breaking news'. pic.twitter.com/vWJwLqbye1 — Monica 🏳️‍🌈 (@systemofamonica) September 7, 2017

I'm working from home with BBC News on, so I get hourly reports on what Prince George looked like on his first day at school. #journalism — Gary Dunion 🇪🇺 (@garydunion) September 7, 2017

Many supported the high priority given to the breakthrough by the media.

1,000s of lives changed forever due to Hurricane Irma. Some even lost

Nevermind that! A kid named Prince George is attending primary school! pic.twitter.com/DVa9q2P2KY — Paulio' B 🍻🇬🇧 (@Groundhogg4) September 7, 2017

Sky news running with the banner that prince george's mother can't do the school run this morning , whilst Irma cause death and destruction — pat mc shane (@bunglasicecream) September 7, 2017

Why is 'Prince George is starting school' number 1 most read above Hurricane Irma? — Sam Gwilliam (@Gwilliam49) September 7, 2017