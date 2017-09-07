A four-year-old boy has made headlines for attending his first day at school.
The boy, known as George Alexander Louis, was pictured walking to the doors of Thomas’ prep school in Battersea with his father.
A woman, presumably a teacher, met the child and appeared to accept that he could enter the building, which charges nearly £18,000 a year.
The achievement was met with rapture on Twitter.
Many supported the high priority given to the breakthrough by the media.
It is now expected that the child will continue to attend the school every day until he reaches the age at which he leaves.
