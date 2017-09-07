Prince George's First Day Of School Went 'Well' Reveals A Relieved Duke Of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that Prince George’s first day of school “went well” after a “stressful” school run.
Prince William joked that he was pleased he “wasn’t the one” parent dealing with a reluctant child at the drop off, after George settled in easily at Thomas’s Battersea in London.
Speaking at a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team, William told head coach Paul Simpson that it was a “nice school”.
“It went well,” he said. “There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn’t the one. It was really nice actually.”
George struck a confident pose as he set off with his father this morning (7 September) and it seems that his confidence carried him through the day.
George’s grandfather Prince Charles was asked by ITV News whether he had given the young prince any advice to which he quipped that he hadn’t as he “wouldn’t take it from me at that age”.