Prince George's First Day Of School Went 'Well' Reveals A Relieved Duke Of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that Prince George’s first day of school “went well” after a “stressful” school run.

Prince William joked that he was pleased he “wasn’t the one” parent dealing with a reluctant child at the drop off, after George settled in easily at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Speaking at a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team, William told head coach Paul Simpson that it was a “nice school”.

“It went well,” he said. “There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn’t the one. It was really nice actually.”

PA Wire/PA Images Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, London.

George struck a confident pose as he set off with his father this morning (7 September) and it seems that his confidence carried him through the day.

