Prince George looks grown up in the latest official portrait released to mark His Royal Highness’ fourth birthday tomorrow [Saturday 22 July].
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were delighted to share the new photo, taken by Getty Images royal photographer, Chris Jackson, at Kensington Palace in June 2017.
They also said they would like to thank everyone for all the kind messages they have received ahead of the celebration.
Prince George had a beaming smile in the official photograph. He wore a blue, pinstriped shirt with a mandarin collar.
The photo has reminded us just how quickly kids grow up.
In July 2016 the photo released to mark his third birthday showed a younger looking George playing in the garden barefoot.
And in July 2015 when he was just a toddler, Prince George beamed at the camera with the Duke of Cambridge in the photo to mark his second birthday.
What a cutie!