The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a photo of Prince George as he prepared to leave their Kensington Palace home ahead of his first day at school.

Many kids may have been nervous before their first day in education, but Prince George struck a nonchalant pose as he held his dad’s hand shortly before setting off to Thomas’s Battersea on Thursday 7 September.

An official statement released by Kensington Palace said: “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.”

PA Wire/PA Images

The Duchess was not able to accompany George to school. The palace announced on 4 September she is suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum in her third pregnancy.

PA Wire/PA Images Helen Haslem, head of the lower school greeting Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge at Thomas's Battersea in London, as he starts his first day of school.

Parents whose children had their first day at school today like Prince George may well be wondering what their kids got up to, so we asked Anne Swift, president of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) who has previously been a Reception teacher to put together a guide to what happens on day one.