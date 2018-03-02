Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding in May, Kensington Palace has announced.

The guests, who will come “from every corner of the United Kingdom”, will be invited to watch the bride and groom as they arrive at and depart from their wedding ceremony, which is being held in St George’s Chapel.

They will also be able to see the carriage procession as it departs from the castle after the nuptials.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the palace said in a statement.