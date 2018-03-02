Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the royal wedding in May, Kensington Palace has announced.
The guests, who will come “from every corner of the United Kingdom”, will be invited to watch the bride and groom as they arrive at and depart from their wedding ceremony, which is being held in St George’s Chapel.
They will also be able to see the carriage procession as it departs from the castle after the nuptials.
“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” the palace said in a statement.
“This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”
The engaged couple has asked nine Lord Lieutenants - the Queen’s personal representatives in each county of the UK - to nominate 1,200 people “from a broad range of backgrounds and ages” for the honour.
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told HuffPost UK: “Their offices have been asked to nominate individuals from their region who they consider particularly merit an invitation, so those who have made notable contributions to the local community or region.
“They will also take into account a number of young people as well who have either acted as community leaders or have taken on inspiring work.”
The nomination process began today, they added.
However, the palace declined to comment on when guests would be sent invitations, or whether there would be another stage of vetting after they had been nominated.
The guest list will also be made up of 200 people from charities and organisations Harry and Meghan support, including those the prince is a patron of.
This could include Heads Together, the Invictus Games and HIV awareness campaigns.
Meanwhile, 100 children from two local schools - the Royal School, Great Park and St George’s School, Windsor Castle - and 610 Windsor Castle community members will also be lucky to catch a glimpse of the newly-married couple as they exit the church.
The final 530 tickets will be reserved for people who work for the royals - otherwise known as members of the royal households and crown estate.