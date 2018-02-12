Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Royal Wedding Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their wedding is to include a carriage ride through Windsor town so that spectators can “come together and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day”. In a series of Tweets on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple would marry at midday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement. pic.twitter.com/NiKWgVVboJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you: pic.twitter.com/hZbn7reYCc — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

Fears the wedding ceremony would clash with the FA Cup final, which is on the same day, seem unlikely as recent finals have kicked off at 5.30pm, by which time the newly weds will be in a private reception. Announcing the scheduling details, the palace said Harry and Meghan are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received” and confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

Take a look inside historic St. George's Chapel, where the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place on May 19. https://t.co/Ar9WkuMfII pic.twitter.com/e0B1KyJlnS — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George’s Chapel which can hold around 800 people. A carriage procession will then travel through Windsor town, along a route that includins Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle - the BBC reported. “They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace said.

At 1pm the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. pic.twitter.com/Lw6RaqY0p5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

The couple will return to a reception for guests at St George’s Hall and later that evening Prince Charles will host a private evening reception “for the couple and their close friends and family”.

Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family. pic.twitter.com/zT1EXdacnC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018