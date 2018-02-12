Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reveal Royal Wedding Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their wedding is to include a carriage ride through Windsor town so that spectators can “come together and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day”.
In a series of Tweets on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple would marry at midday at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.
Fears the wedding ceremony would clash with the FA Cup final, which is on the same day, seem unlikely as recent finals have kicked off at 5.30pm, by which time the newly weds will be in a private reception.
Announcing the scheduling details, the palace said Harry and Meghan are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received” and confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate.
The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George’s Chapel which can hold around 800 people.
A carriage procession will then travel through Windsor town, along a route that includins Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle - the BBC reported.
“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” Kensington Palace said.
The couple will return to a reception for guests at St George’s Hall and later that evening Prince Charles will host a private evening reception “for the couple and their close friends and family”.
The wedding provides an unfortunate clash for Prince Harry’s brother, the Duke of Cambridge, who, as president of the Football Association, traditionally presents the trophy at the FA Cup final.
Last month, Prince William joked about whether or not he would be best man, saying: “He hasn’t asked me yet. It could be a sensitive issue.”
Markle will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.