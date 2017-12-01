Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Royal couple greeted crowds in Nottingham this morning during their first public outing since announcing their engagement

From an octogenarian who treated the Royals to a bag of Haribo to a man who brought his pet barn owl to meet the couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public outing since announcing their engagement was marked by a series of bizarre and hilarious moments. Hundreds of excited fans braved the cold of Nottingham’s streets in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the pair, who greeted cheering crowds as they arrived for a World Aids Day event in the city. But while Suits star Markle may be American, the reaction to their visit was decidedly British.

PA Wire/PA Images The pair both opted for dark blue coats for the occasion

Here’s HuffPost UK’s guide to the best moments from the couple’s first public outing. Frank and his pet barn owl Kim

Nottingham Police The 'owl man of Nottingham' did not disappoint

Why should all the excitement of the Royal visit be saved for the city’s human residents? Frank Shelton, known locally as the “owl man of Nottingham”, brought his pet barn owl Kim to meet the Royal pair. Shelton, thought to be 81, told Hello! reporter Tracy Schaverien: “He’s bringing his bird, so I’m bringing mine.” Kim seemed equally excited by the Royal outing - according to Nottingham Police, she was having a “hoot” waiting to get a “bird’s eye view” of Harry and Markle.

Down for the royal visit of Harry & Meghan, is Frank Shelton (81), famous in these parts for travelling about town with pet barn owl Kim, who says “I’m a fan of William and Harry”. #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/WBjglbFBkX — Richard Vernalls (@rvernallsPA) December 1, 2017

I love the fact that an old man took his owl to meet Harry & Meghan. #classicBrit — Kelly (@kellyxmorris) December 1, 2017

The octogenarian who gifted Harry and Markle with Haribo Greeting hundreds of adoring fans can be tiring, but Harry and Markle didn’t need to worry about their blood sugar levels getting low this morning thanks to 81-year-old Irene Hardman. For the last 20-years, she has been handing packets of Haribo to Harry and his brother William - and today was no different, with Markle seen accepting the sweet treat as she greeted crowds.

81-year-old Irene Hardman, a 'proud Royalist' handed Meghan a packet of Haribo. The 82-year-old has given Prince Harry bags of sweets during past meetings. pic.twitter.com/SRV0eD6O3N — Metro (@MetroUK) December 1, 2017

Spritely octogenarian Hardman told the Metro: “When I first met Prince Charles about 20 years ago, I said: ‘I’ve got some Haribo - would you give them to Harry and his brother William?’ “He said: ‘Of course I will’ and I’ve carried on giving Haribo. “He [Prince Harry] likes Haribos and he’s going to introduce Meghan to Haribos,” she added. Ginger appreciation

Video: Hilarious from a red-headed member of the crowd asking Harry how it felt to be with #Meghan 'as a ginger'. 'It's great, isn't it?!' He replied. #Harry #Meghan pic.twitter.com/taPpdytTVJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 1, 2017

Prince Harry may be one of the most famous men on the planet, but when one well-wisher met the fifth-in-line to the throne, he had just one question: ″How does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?” he shouted. Ever the good sport, Harry hit back: “It’s great isn’t it? “Unbelievable,” he added, grinning. Prince Harry’s hilarious attempt to swerve Alison Hammond This Morning’s Alison Hammond is famous for her side-splitting celeb interviews... but Harry was clearly not ready to become the butt of the joke during his Nottingham visit. Despite repeated and enthusiastic attempts from Hammond to engage the prince in an interview as he greeted members of the public a few feet away, the Royal determinedly ignored her increasingly-desperate questions.