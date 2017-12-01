All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Most Bizarre Moments From Their First Outing In Nottingham

    The great British public did not disappoint 🇬🇧

    01/12/2017 13:53 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    The Royal couple greeted crowds in Nottingham this morning during their first public outing since announcing their engagement 

    From an octogenarian who treated the Royals to a bag of Haribo to a man who brought his pet barn owl to meet the couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public outing since announcing their engagement was marked by a series of bizarre and hilarious moments. 

    Hundreds of excited fans braved the cold of Nottingham’s streets in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the pair, who greeted cheering crowds as they arrived for a World Aids Day event in the city.  

    But while Suits star Markle may be American, the reaction to their visit was decidedly British. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The pair both opted for dark blue coats for the occasion 

    Here’s HuffPost UK’s guide to the best moments from the couple’s first public outing. 

    Frank and his pet barn owl Kim 

    Nottingham Police
    The 'owl man of Nottingham' did not disappoint 

    Why should all the excitement of the Royal visit be saved for the city’s human residents? 

    Frank Shelton, known locally as the “owl man of Nottingham”, brought his pet barn owl Kim to meet the Royal pair. 

    Shelton, thought to be 81, told Hello! reporter Tracy Schaverien: “He’s bringing his bird, so I’m bringing mine.” 

    Kim seemed equally excited by the Royal outing - according to Nottingham Police, she was having a “hoot” waiting to get a “bird’s eye view” of Harry and Markle.

    The octogenarian who gifted Harry and Markle with Haribo

    Greeting hundreds of adoring fans can be tiring, but Harry and Markle didn’t need to worry about their blood sugar levels getting low this morning thanks to 81-year-old Irene Hardman. 

    For the last 20-years, she has been handing packets of Haribo to Harry and his brother William - and today was no different, with Markle seen accepting the sweet treat as she greeted crowds. 

    Spritely octogenarian Hardman told the Metro: “When I first met Prince Charles about 20 years ago, I said: ‘I’ve got some Haribo - would you give them to Harry and his brother William?’ 

    “He said: ‘Of course I will’ and I’ve carried on giving Haribo.

    “He [Prince Harry] likes Haribos and he’s going to introduce Meghan to Haribos,” she added.  

    Ginger appreciation 

    Prince Harry may be one of the most famous men on the planet, but when one well-wisher met the fifth-in-line to the throne, he had just one question: 

    ″How does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?” he shouted. 

    Ever the good sport, Harry hit back: “It’s great isn’t it?

    “Unbelievable,” he added, grinning. 

    Prince Harry’s hilarious attempt to swerve Alison Hammond 

    This Morning’s Alison Hammond is famous for her side-splitting celeb interviews... but Harry was clearly not ready to become the butt of the joke during his Nottingham visit. 

    Despite repeated and enthusiastic attempts from Hammond to engage the prince in an interview as he greeted members of the public a few feet away, the Royal determinedly ignored her increasingly-desperate questions. 

    “Harry, come and get warmed up by me. Come and say hi,” the grinning reporter said to Harry. 

    But he was having none of it - hilarious footage captured at the scene shows Harry physically jumping away from the barrier to avoid an interview. 

    “He’s curve-balled me!” Hammond declared. 

    Harry and Markle, who announced their engagement on Monday, are set to tie the knot in May, though a specific date has yet to be released. 

    Much to the disappointment of the public, Downing Street said there were “no plans” for a bank holiday to mark the occasion. 

    MORE:Prince HarryMeghan Marklenottingham

    Conversations