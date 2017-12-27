Prince Harry's 'Insulting' Interview With His Dad Is Raising A Few Eyebrows

Prince Harry has been heavily criticised for interviewing his father, the Prince of Wales, during his guest editorship on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Wednesday. The pair spoke at length about climate change and the need to tackle waste in the economy. But the topics discussed - and the fact that Prince Harry was interviewing his father in the first place - were widely lambasted by listeners.

Prince Harry spoke to his father HRH The Prince of Wales about the busy year he has had, his key focus for 2018 and why he feels optimistic about the future. TRHs also spoke about the environment, an issue close to both their hearts. pic.twitter.com/ICzQpN0U6v December 27, 2017

The interview raised eyebrows from broadcasters who had tried in vain to speak with Prince Charles in the past. It has been widely reported that interviewing the royal family doesn’t come without it’s conditions - unless, perhaps, if you are related. In 2015, it was reported that Prince Charles will only speak to broadcasters if they sign a 15-page contract. Such conditions reportedly include allowing Clarence House to oversee editing and to even block a broadcast if the heir to the throne does not approve of the final product. Ben de Pear, editor of Channel 4 News, pondered whether BBC radio 4 Today was subject to the same contract when Prince Harry interviewed his father today.

I wonder if Prince Harry or @BBCr4today had to sign the 14 page contract including clauses ceding editorial control, pre-approved questions & final cut to Prince Charles I was sent when @Channel4News was offered HRH. Apparently we were the 1st broadcasters to refuse..bah humbug ! https://t.co/ozH406biFr — Ben de Pear (@bendepear) December 27, 2017

Others were also highly critical of the fact that Prince Charles was interviewed by his son.

If Prince Charles really wants respect for his views maybe he should agree to be interviewed by someone not in his immediate family. #BBCR4today — Alexi Mostrous (@AlexiMostrous) December 27, 2017

Give Prince Harry the freedom to edit the Today programme and we have a chummy discussion with Pa. #r4today — PennyMiller-Williams (@BlabBKH) December 27, 2017

Some listeners wanted to hear from “real people” discussing issues such as inequality, poverty and homelessness, rather than the Royal Family.

Prince Harry interviews his father. How about interviewing someone who has actually been through or done something? Homelessness, poverty, inequality, public service destruction & child mental health all worsening. Let's focus on these things. And hear from real people #r4today — Panopticon #FBPE (@Panopticon6) December 27, 2017

Harry & #r4today, The "Royal" love in is insulting. No need to hear more from the Establishment Haves who already get so much airtime. Where are the voices of those those impacted by the horrific effects of 8 years of Austerity & Why no questions about the Paradise Papers? — Sheila Gorman Flynn (@sheilaRNBD) December 27, 2017

#r4today Where is the focus on the real issues affecting so many millions of people? Are we supposed to take Daddy "Prince" telling son "Prince" that there is too much waste in this world seriously? Lots of Charity smugness & no questions re inequality poverty & #ParadisePapers — Sheila Gorman Flynn (@sheilaRNBD) December 27, 2017

Few, if any, of the answers seemed to come as a surprise to Prince Harry, who at times even finished his father’s sentences. When Prince Harry asked which one issue Prince Charles would focus on in 2018, the younger Royal said: “There’s all sorts of issues I think you could choose but I think you and I would both probably choose the same thing.” Prince Charles replied: “As you know, because I’ve probably bored you to tears for so many years.. the issue that really does have to be focused on, big time, I think, is this one around the whole issue of climate change.” The 69-year-old has long been a campaigner for tackling climate change. He told his son that climate change was “the biggest threat we face” and that it is causing “untold horrors” in parts of the world. He continued: “The mistake is to think that clever technology can solve everything but it can’t solve our relationship with nature, which is where I think it’s gone wrong in that we have somehow abandoned our proper connection with nature.” Prince Charles said: “We battle against her (nature) in every way instead of understanding that the future lies in working in far greater harmony with nature and trying to ensure successfully that our own economy better mimics and mirrors nature’s brilliant economy.” He advocated a circular economy, which does not “exploit” and “waste” like a linear economy. “The circular economy is much more one that mimics nature’s remarkable capacity never to waste anything,” Prince Charles added. But as the heir to the throne spoke passionately about the need not to waste resources and to respect nature, he was roundly mocked on social media, with others querying what the royal family’s carbon footprint is.

Dear @BBCr4today,

Listening to the interview of Prince Charles by his son Harry I couldn't help wondering what the carbon footprint of the royal family is. Could #r4today could possibly find out and let us all know?

Kind regards,

A disappointed Today listener — Robert Cooper (@RobertCooperLB) December 27, 2017

Others also raised questions about Prince Charles’ relationship with nature. Prince Charles attends hunts and shoots and even lobbied former Prime Minister Tony Blair to scrap the hunting ban. Prince Harry has also been criticised for shooting wildlife, reportedly joining friends on a wild boar hunting expedition in Argentina earlier this month.

Prince Charles “Our relationship with nature.” You mean shooting and hunting it for fun? #r4today — charliesnow (@CharlieSnow) December 27, 2017

The spin campaign to position Prince Harry as kind and cuddly overlooks his countless hunting expeditions killing wild boar, deer and stags. For Harry's 27th birthday, William bought 250 sacrificial pheasants, ducks and partridges for a bloodthirsty shooting party. #r4today pic.twitter.com/b6UaFB1pUL — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) December 27, 2017